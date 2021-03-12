Online workshops Tuesday, March 23, and Wednesday, March 24, will cover the basics of solar energy and how to determine if rooftop solar arrays are right for one’s home or business.

Participants will also learn about financial incentives for installation, including St. Louis Park’s new cost share program, Solar Sundown. Workshops are 6:30-8 p.m. March 23 and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 24.

Visit solarworksstlouispark.eventbrite.com to register. The workshops are sponsored by Metro Clean Energy Resource Team in partnership with St. Louis Park.

