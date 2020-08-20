Due to concerns about large gatherings, St. Louis Park city staff members, including police and fire, will not participate in the nationally rescheduled Oct. 6 National Night Out event. The city will not issue block party permits. Instead, the city is encouraging neighbors to connect with one another virtually or in small, physically distanced groups.

Additionally, the St. Louis Park Fire Department Open House, which had been postponed to October, will not take place this year. The city plans to provide information in October about virtual resources to connect with neighbors and to learn about community safety.

Info: 952-924-2500

