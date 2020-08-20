Due to concerns about large gatherings, St. Louis Park city staff members, including police and fire, will not participate in the nationally rescheduled Oct. 6 National Night Out event. The city will not issue block party permits. Instead, the city is encouraging neighbors to connect with one another virtually or in small, physically distanced groups.
Additionally, the St. Louis Park Fire Department Open House, which had been postponed to October, will not take place this year. The city plans to provide information in October about virtual resources to connect with neighbors and to learn about community safety.
Info: 952-924-2500
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.