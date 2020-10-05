The St. Louis Park Women’s Club has canceled its October, November and December meetings for safety reasons due to the pandemic.

The club will evaluate in December whether to begin meeting again in January. The club is still accepting new members and member renewals.

For more information or questions, call Deb Bohn 952-546-7851.

