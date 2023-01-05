This article has been updated to reflect details from the incident, provided by law enforcement, and charging information.
A St. Louis Park woman has been charged with murder and manslaughter in the death of her husband at their home.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death of Logan Gregory Barham, 22, to be a homicide from a “sharp force injury of the chest” that occurred at 7316 Cedar Lake Road S. in St. Louis Park Jan. 3. He died at 3:40 p.m. Jan. 3 at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis.
St. Louis Park Police arrested his wife, Alexis Loretta Jane Poole, 23, the same day. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office charged Poole Jan. 6 with second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony and second-degree manslaughter involving culpable negligence creating an unreasonable risk of death or great bodily harm.
The maximum sentence for the murder charge is 40 years in prison while the maximum sentence for the manslaughter charge is 10 years and a fine of $20,000.
A statement from the City of St. Louis Park said, “No weapons were used by police officers and no resistance was encountered.”
Police said they did not believe any danger to the public in general existed.
St. Louis Park police and fire department first responders received a medical call about the incident at 2:35 p.m. Jan. 3, according to a city statement.
The charging document provides the following account of the allegations:
In responding to the call, police found a man heavily bleeding with a stab wound in his upper left chest. Poole was present on the scene and crying. At the hospital, Barham was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. The medical examiner’s office found that one stab wound of more than 6 inches in depth penetrated his chest wall, lung and pierced his heart.
The charging document alleges that Poole provided differing accounts of how the fatal wound occurred. She initially said he had been holding a knife in his hand while cooking and accidentally stabbed himself with it when his bad knee “gave out,” according to the document. She said she had picked up the knife to see how deeply it had punctured him and that her fingerprints would “definitely” be on the knife as a result.
However, medical providers told police the account did not appear consistent with how the injury occurred, according to the document. The medical examiner did not document a knee injury, and families and neighbors did not corroborate the detail about a bad knee, it says.
Poole responded to the news that Barham had died with disbelief, and told police that if they proved it, “she would tell them everything,” the document alleges.
Following confirmation of Barham’s death through a telephone call with the medical examiner, Poole allegedly then told officers she had been in a fight with her husband and had held the knife because she had been afraid. She allegedly said he tried to pick her up so he could leave the apartment and that she tried to “push him away” while still holding the knife, leading to the stab wound.
Per the complaint, Poole allegedly said she did not believe he had been seriously injured initially, but called 911 after he began bleeding profusely.
Police said that they responded to a previous call in late 2020 involving Barham and Poole, in which Poole allegedly made claims she would harm other people and herself. Barham told police at the time that Poole had been holding two knives in her hands while yelling, the charging document alleges.
Judge Ivy Bernhardson set bail at $750,000 Jan. 6. Poole was listed on the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Jail Roster as in custody as of press time.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.