Updated Information

This article has been updated to reflect details from the incident, provided by law enforcement, and charging information.

A St. Louis Park woman has been charged with murder and manslaughter in the death of her husband at their home.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death of Logan Gregory Barham, 22, to be a homicide from a “sharp force injury of the chest” that occurred at 7316 Cedar Lake Road S. in St. Louis Park Jan. 3. He died at 3:40 p.m. Jan. 3 at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis.

