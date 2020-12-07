The St. Louis Park Wireless Zone, a Verizon-authorized retailer, is partnering with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign and will feature collection bins at 5334 W. 16th St. through Saturday, Dec. 12.
The Toys for Tots program delivers holiday gifts to children. In 2019, the Wireless Zone system contributed more than 19,000 toys to Toys for Tots to children nationwide and set a goal of 30,000 toys for 2020. The Toys for Tots collection bins will be available for quick, contact-less drop offs.
Info: wirelesszone.com
