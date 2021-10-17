St. Louis Park won the League of Minnesota Cities 2021 Sustainable City Award for the net-zero design of the Westwood Hills Nature Center Interpretive Center, which opened to the public in July 2020. It replaces a 40-year-old building that was hindered by space and accessibility issues. The award was presented at the Oct. 4 St. Louis Park City Council meeting.
The new interpretive center was designed to achieve net-zero energy, one of the first commercial buildings in Minnesota to do so. The net-zero design is part of the city’s effort to reach its 2030 Climate Action Plan goals.
“We are elated with the number of visitors who are learning all about sustainability while enjoying this amazing facility,” said St. Louis Park Operations and Recreation Director Cindy Walsh.
A 122-kilowatt rooftop solar array, high-performing building envelope, 32 geothermal wells, passive heating and cooling design elements and stormwater management features are part of the design.
“The building is home to interactive learning displays and is itself an interactive teaching tool,” Walsh noted of the experience for visitors.
The project incorporated sustainable practices into purchasing, deconstruction and tree species selection. The city also connected with over 700 residents about plans for the facility.
GreenStep Cities is a voluntary recognition and assistance program that helps local governments reach their sustainability goals. City of St. Louis Park Sustainability Manager Emily Ziring describes the program as “a key network for sharing our sustainability journey, as a resource for measuring progress, and as inspiration for the city’s Climate Action Plan.”
Cities participating in the program are eligible for the Sustainable City Award.
