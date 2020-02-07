St. Louis Park will host a Wishcycling Workshop 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Municipal Service Center, 7305 Oxford St.
Wishcycling is what occurs when a person tosses items in recycling bins with the hope that someone else will figure it out in the sorting process. The workshop will cover what can and can’t be recycled.
To register for the free workshop, visit stlouispark.org/garbage-recycling.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.