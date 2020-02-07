St. Louis Park will host a Wishcycling Workshop 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Municipal Service Center, 7305 Oxford St.

Wishcycling is what occurs when a person tosses items in recycling bins with the hope that someone else will figure it out in the sorting process. The workshop will cover what can and can’t be recycled.

To register for the free workshop, visit stlouispark.org/garbage-recycling.

Load comments