Beginning in April, St. Louis Park will host a Civics Academy during which participants can learn more about the basic roles and functions of city government through monthly face-to-face meetings, activities and tours.

Through eight sessions, the academy will highlight the various departments, programs and services offered by the city. The academy is open to residents age 18 and older.

Registration forms and more information are available at stlouispark.org/civics-in-the-park. The deadline to register is Friday, March 13. The academy will be limited to 15 participants.

