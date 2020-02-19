Beginning in April, St. Louis Park will host a Civics Academy during which participants can learn more about the basic roles and functions of city government through monthly face-to-face meetings, activities and tours.
Through eight sessions, the academy will highlight the various departments, programs and services offered by the city. The academy is open to residents age 18 and older.
Registration forms and more information are available at stlouispark.org/civics-in-the-park. The deadline to register is Friday, March 13. The academy will be limited to 15 participants.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.