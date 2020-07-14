Bruce Lindquist, a St. Louis Park resident and a Sun Sailor contributing columnist, placed first in the Veterans Administration 2020 National Creative Arts Competition-Pyrography Division, which involves wood-burned art. Lindquist will receive his award at the 40th Annual National Arts Festival Nov. 30 through Dec. 5 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Lindquist advanced from the Minneapolis competition earlier this year. His piece, entitled “Death Valley Wagon Train,” is an original design burned into a large basswood plank. It also received a blue ribbon at last year’s Minnesota State Fair. (Submitted photo)
St. Louis Park veteran places first in national arts competition
