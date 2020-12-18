On Dec. 16, Gov. Tim Walz issued Executive Order 20-103 extending and modifying the previous four-week dial back on certain activities, set to expire Dec. 18. In accordance with this executive order to slow the spread of COVID-19, St. Louis Park parks and recreation facilities and programs will begin operating as follows beginning Saturday, Dec. 19:
• Outdoor ice rinks will open when ice is safe for skating. Crews have been working since mid-December to flood the rinks; temperatures will affect when safe ice is available for skating.
• Warming houses will not be open. Benches will be placed outside warming houses for rink users.
• The Rec Center will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays for bathroom use only by park users beginning Monday, Dec. 21. No ice rental or use, programs or room rentals will be allowed.
• The Recreation Outdoor Center will remain closed due to limitations on number of people and households that can be involved in outdoor activities, including open skating and ice rentals.
• The interpretive center at Westwood Hills Nature Center will remain closed to drop-in users, as well as for private rentals.
• Youth enrichment programs with registered participants, including outdoor winter break camps, will continue at Westwood Hills Nature Center. These programs are in accordance with the governor’s executive order and subject to size limits and COVID-19 precautions.
• Along with all other city trails, the outdoor trails at Westwood Hills Nature Center remain open. The interpretive center vestibule with public restroom will remain open for use by trail users.
• All outdoor parks and trails, playground structures, basketball courts and the skate park remain open. Parks and trails users should observe physical distancing and wear face coverings whenever physical distancing isn’t possible. Interactions and activity should be limited to those in immediate households, even when outdoors.
• The status of all other city facilities has not changed since Walz modified his order. Whenever possible, city staff recommend conducting business online, including contacting staff by phone or email, rather than visiting facilities in person.
St. Louis Park City Hall is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
The Municipal Service Center is open 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays.
The St. Louis Park Police Department lobby is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
The city’s fire stations remain closed to the public.
During this time, city staff is asking residents to continue to follow Minnesota’s Stay Safe Plan guidelines to help protect themselves and the community.
For city updates about COVID-19, visit stlouispark.org/our-city/coronavirus.
The Minnesota Department of Health provides COVID-19 information at health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posts information at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.
