St. Louis Park is providing an online map showing the status of snow removal on the North Cedar Lake Regional Trail.
This pilot project is designed to help regular trail users make decisions about the availability of the trail for bicycling and walking after a significant snowfall. The map uses automatic vehicle locator data from city snow removal vehicles to show where those vehicles have traveled on the trail for snow removal.
The current condition of the trail will depend on snowfall amounts, timing and duration. While the map may show the trail has been plowed, subsequent snowfall may result in different real-time conditions. Visit bit.ly/trailplowing to view the map. This is a pilot project to help determine the capabilities and usefulness of providing this information to residents. It is currently only available for the North Cedar Lake Regional Trail. The results of this pilot project will help determine if it might be expanded to other trails or areas of the city.
To provide feedback, send email to gis@stlouispark.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.