St. Louis Park is providing an online map showing the status of snow removal on the North Cedar Lake Regional Trail.

This pilot project is designed to help regular trail users make decisions about the availability of the trail for bicycling and walking after a significant snowfall. The map uses automatic vehicle locator data from city snow removal vehicles to show where those vehicles have traveled on the trail for snow removal.

The current condition of the trail will depend on snowfall amounts, timing and duration. While the map may show the trail has been plowed, subsequent snowfall may result in different real-time conditions. Visit bit.ly/trailplowing to view the map. This is a pilot project to help determine the capabilities and usefulness of providing this information to residents. It is currently only available for the North Cedar Lake Regional Trail. The results of this pilot project will help determine if it might be expanded to other trails or areas of the city.

To provide feedback, send email to gis@stlouispark.org.

