Jocque Warner, a general music teacher for Park Spanish Immersion Elementary School in the St. Louis Park School District, recently received a $2,500 Master Your Future Scholarship to Western Governors University, an online university based in Utah. The scholarship is designed for aspiring graduate students to help make their degree more affordable.
Warner is pursuing a Master of Science in Curriculum and Instruction from the university. Western Governors University Strategic Partnerships Manager Jim Chandler Warner virtually presented Warner with the scholarship Nov. 13.
