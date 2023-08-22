Poet and musician Christy Merry sings jazz tunes she composed during the 15th Annual St. Louis Park Community Talent Show Aug. 16 in Wolfe Park. Merry also read poetry she created. Her latest musical EP is called “Doree & the Dishes” – named for her grandmother. She has also released several chapbooks of poems. For more information, visit christymerry.com.
Dan Israel, billed as “SLP’s Musical Treasure,” plays the song “Sweetheart Like You” by Bob Dylan during the 15th Annual St. Louis Park Community Talent Show Aug. 16 in Wolfe Park. The performance came before St. Louis Park resident Marc Percansky chatted about his late mother’s relationship with Dylan and the reasons why he believes Dylan wrote the song about her. Israel also planned to perform on the amphitheater stage again Aug. 19 for an annual show he conducts with fellow musicians.
As The Park Theater Company’s Jim McDonough interacts with the audience, St. Louis Park resident Dan Israel hands out an album to the winner of a drawing at the St. Louis Park Community Talent Show Aug. 16. Israel’s latest album – his 17th – is titled “Seriously.” A prolific performer, details about his music and busy schedule of appearances are available at danisraelmusic.com.
St. Louis Park resident Marc Percansky displays a look of confusion while pulling fabric out of a three-sided magician’s device at the Aug. 16 St. Louis Park Community Talent Show. After he had demonstrated that he could place his arm through the folding device and had pulled out the fabric, he revealed it contained the book he co-authored, “Bob Dylan in Minnesota: Troubadour Tales from Duluth, Hibbing and Dinkytown.” He quipped that the title could have included St. Louis Park since he mentions Dylan’s visits to the city within it.
Author Marc Percansky reads an excerpt from the book “Bob Dylan in Minnesota: Troubadour Tales from Duluth, Hibbing and Dinkytown.” More information about the book and Percansky’s other interests is available at magicmarcproductions.com.
St. Louis Park residents Marc Percansky, right, and Dan Israel joke around at the 15th Annual St. Louis Park Community Talent Show Aug. 16 in Wolfe Park. The two often contributed to Bob Dylan tribute concerts that previously took place at the amphitheater. Percansky said of the shows, “Some of the best days of my life have been here on this stage.”
