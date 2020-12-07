St. Louis Park School District Superintendent Astein Osei is hosting listening sessions this school year for staff, students, parents and guardians to better understand the impact of the implementation of the district’s educational delivery models.
The next online sessions will be 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, and 6-7 p.m. Dec. 15. Zoom links are available on the district website at slpschools.org.
Osei wrote in a district newsletter, “As we continue to evolve our educational delivery models, I encourage you to continue to offer feedback. The feedback you have provided throughout this process has been helpful and has influenced the changes you are experiencing in our educational delivery models.”
Individuals who are unable to join the Zoom meetings may contact Osei at 952-928-6003 or osei.astein@slpschools.org to provide input.
