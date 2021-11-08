The St. Louis Park Sunrise Rotary Club has contributed more than $13,200 in supporting local community needs since the beginning of the pandemic.
A grant of $3,000 helped fund the St. Louis Park Emergency Program food delivery van, $3,000 went to keep the St. Louis Park Friends of the Arts vibrant, SEEDs Feeds used $1,000 for community gardens and the St. Louis Park schools band program received $1,200.
The Rotary Club raised more than $4,100 in selling the first edition of the Taste of SLP Park Passports to support community restaurants, with the 100% of the proceeds given to Perspectives Kids Cafe, a local family support organization.
Rotarians also worked with the St. Louis Park Noon Rotary to donate a combined total of $50,000 to fund the two new outdoor bronze sculptures in the new Westwood Hills Nature Center building.
