The St. Louis Park Sunrise Rotary Club is beginning a club re-launch process and invites all who live, work or find community in St. Louis Park to join an online informational meeting to explore potential membership.
The club is a group with a shared passion for local community service, making community connections and networking and opportunities for international service. The club is a part of an international organization with 1.2 million members worldwide that expands their reach across international boundaries.
Informational meetings will be conducted online via Zoom, where club leaders will share background on the club and hear input to help set the meeting day and time, develop a meeting structure, create club goals and activities and increase club membership. Informational meetings will be noon Tuesday, Aug. 25; 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16; and 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24. Register for meetings at SLPSunriesRotary.org or email SLPSunrise@gmail.com.
