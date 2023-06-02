First grader Wesley Hargas and second grader McKenna Hyne, who attend Susan Lindgren Elementary School, display entries they made in a state poster contest for Fire Prevention Week that received honorable mention at the state level in their respective groups.
First grader Wesley Hargas and second grader McKenna Hyne, who attend Susan Lindgren Elementary School, display entries they made in a state poster contest for Fire Prevention Week that received honorable mention at the state level in their respective groups. The Minnesota State Fire Chiefs Association runs the contest, which had a theme of “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape.” Wesley won second place at the School Contest before receiving the honorable mention at the state contest in the kindergarten and first-grade category. McKenna won first place at the school contest and honorable mention at the state contest for second and third-grade students. They each won $10. Kids Place, an after-school program in the St. Louis Park School District, sponsored Fire Prevention Week activities, which also included information about creating an escape plan for a home and “Firefighting’s Weird History.” It concluded with a visit from Lt. Robert Hampton of the St. Louis Park Fire Department. Activities were coordinated by Kids Place instructor Philip Ruble and site manager Stephen Mord. The National Fire Protection Association started Fire Prevention Week in 1922 to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. In 1925, President Calvin Coolidge proclaimed Fire Prevention Week as a national observance. (Submitted photo courtesy of Philip Ruble)
