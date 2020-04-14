St. Louis Park students are beginning to adjust to attending school from home.
Asked how the first week of distance learning had been for her, St. Louis Park High School junior Andrea Martinez said, “It’s a little bit hard because it’s hard learning without a teacher physically there helping you. But I’m already getting used to it.”
Classes are now taking place through video chats, although Martinez said they may be awkward for some participants.
“I feel like some students aren’t very comfortable trying to video chat with your own teacher,” she said. “They’re not that bad. I feel like it’s not hard, but it’s not easy either because it’s still time-taking.”
As an example of a class, she described watching videos of her math teacher explaining work.
“It’s not too bad where I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I really need a teacher here right now to help me,’” Martinez said. “It’s more for questions I might have.”
Teachers are available through text and video during office hours to answer specific questions, Martinez noted. Some of the work has been easier than usual, with some tests containing 10 instead of 40 questions, but she identified staying motivated as been one of the biggest challenges.
“I feel that’s what everyone’s struggling with because everyone’s at home,” she said, pointing to distractions like smartphones, TV, Netflix or just staying in bed too long.
“You can get distracted with all that stuff,” Martinez said. “Like, at school we don’t have anything but, what, the gym?”
Home is typically a place to eat and rest, she added.
“It’s different – very different,” she said of distance learning.
St. Louis Park Middle School eighth-grader Duncan Ombaso responded that he is not doing much differently except waking up a bit later.
Asked how distance learning is working for him, he said, “I don’t like it because I wake up and have to go straight to online school but at least it’s still getting me my education.”
The lessons fill a bit rushed, and he said, “I can hardly understand the lessons we are doing now as there is little explanation.”
He is connecting with students and teachers through discussion posts on Schoology, an online learning system that is the district’s core program for its distance learning.
Asked for advice for other students, Ombaso advised them to avoid TV and using FaceTime to socialize with friends while working on schoolwork because quiet times can help a person focus.
“I would tell my peers that having a good mindset about just getting done will make it better,” he said. “And no distractions make it way better for you to get your work done.”
In contrast, Martinez said she has been using FaceTime to collaborate on classes with another student who has most of the same classes.
“We FaceTimed basically every single day and do all our work together,” she explained.
As for her advice for other students, she recommended doing schoolwork at the same time each day, listening to music to stay motivated and working outside when the weather is nice.
Of exiting the house during a warm, sunny day during the district’s first week of distance learning, Martinez said, “I feel like I don’t get distracted so easily.”
An overview of the district’s distance learning plan is available at slpschools.org/Page/2513.
