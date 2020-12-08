St. Louis Park will host its annual stormwater meeting by video-conference 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10.

The meeting provides information about the impacts of stormwater discharges to water bodies and how residents can reduce pollutants. The meeting is also an opportunity for residents to comment on the city’s stormwater pollution prevention program. Members of the public can monitor the meeting by video on local cable (Comcast SD channel 17 and HD channel 859) or visit bit.ly/20stormwater to watch online. For audio only, call 1-312-535-8110 and use access code 37210661. Members of the public who wish to comment or ask questions during the meeting may call 952-562-2888 when the meeting starts at 6 p.m. and follow the instructions provided. The meeting will be available for viewing after the meeting on the city’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/slpcable and on Comcast SD channel 17 and HD channel 859.

For more information, contact Erick Francis, water resources manager, at efrancis@stlouispark.org or 952-924-2690.

