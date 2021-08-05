A St. Louis Park meeting about how storm water discharges affect water bodies is set 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at the interpretive center at Westwood Hills Nature Center, 8300 W. Franklin Ave. in St. Louis Park.
The meeting will address the city’s Storm Water Pollution Prevention Program annual report. Attendees can learn about the city’s storm water practices and provide comments.
Written comments will be accepted for individuals who are unable to attend the meeting.
For more information, contact Erick Francis, water resources manager, at efrancis@stlouispark.org or 952-924-2690.
Info: bit.ly/SLPstormwater
