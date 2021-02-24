St. Louis Park staff members Kori Shingles and Jason West have received the Minnesota Recreation and Parks Association 2020 Presidential Award for their work on race, equity and inclusion.
Shingles, recreation and facilities supervisor, and West, recreation superintendent, developed an association race and equity advisory committee that includes professionals from other Minnesota cities and counties. The committee has organized training for two association advisory boards and plans to offer race and equity training to all members of the organization.
Shingles said, “I had lots of conversations with Jason, and he is very passionate about this work, too, so we decided to take a leadership role in making things better for our association. I’m very proud of our work with MRPA as well as the opportunities to show off the good work of St. Louis Park in race equity and inclusion.”
Shingles and West were recognized at the Feb. 16 St. Louis Park City Council meeting.
