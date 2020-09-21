St. Louis Park residents who live in Ward 2 may apply for an appointment to the council seat, which will become vacant effective Saturday, Oct. 31, due to the resignation of Councilmember, Anne Mavity.

The St. Louis Park City Council plans to appoint a person to the seat for the remainder of the term, which runs until Jan. 3, 2022. Applications must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4. The council will review the applications and select candidates to be interviewed, with a goal of appointing the new council member in early November.

According to the Minnesota Constitution, an appointee to the St. Louis Park City Council must be at least 21 years old at the date of taking office, be an eligible voter, be a U.S. citizen, have resided in St. Louis Park for the prior 30 days and live in Ward 2 at the time of applying and not have been convicted of a felony under state or federal law unless the individual’s civil rights have been restored.

Mavity announced Aug. 27 that she planned to resign at the end of October due to a planned move to Minneapolis. The City Council accepted the resignation and declared a vacancy at the Sept. 8 meeting.

The Ward 2 council member represents the southernmost section of the city. The council meets 6:30 p.m. most Monday nights for regular meetings, in which formal votes are taken, or study sessions. During the pandemic, the council is meeting by videoconference.

The stipend for council members, including their pay for serving on the St. Louis Park Economic Development Authority, is $12,882 annually.

Visit bit.ly/ward2app for more information and the application. Individuals who cannot complete an online application and would like to request a paper application may contact Maria Solano at msolano@stlouispark.org or 952-928-1417.

