The St. Louis Park Senior Program is highlighting the following activities:
• The Woodshop at Lenox is open 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. The woodshop provides a variety of power and hand tools for projects. Evenings are open to all, with a cost of $5 per day for nonmembers and $2 per day for members. Daytime hours are reserved for members at the cost of $2 per day.
• Gary Blessman will lead “Tombstone Humor” 1-2:30 p.m. Monday, July 18.
• The Patriotic Lunch Bunch will meet 12:30-2 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, featuring a box lunch with coleslaw, chips, dessert and a choice of a Chicago hot dog or a California hamburger.
• Instructor Gary Stamm will present “The Home Front with FDR” 1-2:30 p.m. Monday, July 25. The course will cover the civilian effort during World War II, including volunteer efforts, government-managed rationing, the role of women and more.
• Instructor Hillary Tyler will lead “Alzheimer’s & Dementia: Effective Communication Strategies” 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 27. The class will explore how to communicate when someone with Alzheimer’s loses the ability to use words and strategies to communicate at each stage of the disease.
• Film consultant and archivist Bob DeFlores will present a screening of “The Philadelphia Story” 1-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 27.
For more information and to register for events, call 952-928-6444. Events are held at the Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd. Members of the St. Louis Park Senior Program receive discounts on fees.
