The St. Louis Park Senior Program is highlighting the following:

• Instructor Gary Blessman will present “Second Fiddle: A History of the VP’s of the United States” 1-3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28.

• Instructor Jay Grammond will present “Armchair Travels: The Mighty Five” 2-3 p.m. March 3. The presentation will discuss Utah’s five national parks, state parks, national monuments and recreational areas.

• Instructor Gary Stamm will present, “FDR’s Life Changer” 1-2:30 p.m. March 7. The lecture will cover President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s affliction of polio.

• Instructor Vera Kovakovic will teach the class “Fun with Watercolor: Skies” 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays March 9 through April 6. Kovakovic begins each class with a demonstration as she teaches students the importance of skies in creating mood and effects in landscapes.

• Upcoming day trips to theaters will feature “Luck of the Irish” at the Ives Auditorium  10:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.  March 16, and “Stag and Doe” at the Daytrippers Theater 11:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. March 17. Both of these plays come with buffet lunches.

For more information and to register for classes, call 952-928-6444. Events are hosted at the Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd. Members of the St. Louis Park Senior Program receive discounts on fees.

Load comments