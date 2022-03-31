The St. Louis Park Senior Program is highlighting the following:
• Instructor Gary Blessman will present “Songs Across America” 1-3 p.m. Monday, March 28. The class features history and music.
• Instructor Judy Goebel will teach a class on Android phones and tablets 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays March 30 through April 13.
• “Movies with Bob DeFlores” will feature “Yankee Doodle Dandy” 1-3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31. The 1942 American biographical musical is about George M. Cohan, who is known as “The Man who Owned Broadway.”
• Instructor Jay Grammond will present “U.S.-Dakota War of 1862: Pieces of the Puzzle” 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, April 12.Grammond will share what he has learned about this epic Minnesota event through 10 years of study. This is a Zoom class.
• Ballroom dancing is held in the Lenox gym 1-3:30 p.m. every Thursday. Anyone may attend, and no partner is necessary. Denny and Ollie will provide live music.
• Instructor Annette Fragale will teach a class about the art of balloon twisting 3-4 p.m. Fridays, April 8-22. Participants will learn how to make animals and hats out of balloons.
For more information and to register for events, call 952-928-6444.
Members of the St. Louis Park Senior Program receive discounts on fees.
Events are held at the Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd. in St. Louis Park.
