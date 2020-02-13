The St. Louis Park Senior Program is highlighting the following:
• A trip to the Museum of Russian Art, Murray’s Steakhouse and the St. Mary’s Orthodox Cathedral is planned 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18. A docent at the museum will reveal exhibitions that showcase Soviet-era Russian art. After a lunch at the steakhouse, the group will visit the cathedral, a church that reflects its Russian heritage in architecture and tradition.
• Instructor Lukus Zuker with the Senior Linkage Line will lead “Health Care Fraud – Preventing Medicare Fraud and Avoiding Scams” 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd. in St. Louis Park. There is no cost to attend, but registration is required.
For more information and to register, call 952-928-6444. Members of the program receive discounts on fees.
