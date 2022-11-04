The St. Louis Park Senior Program is highlighting the following activities:

• A Fall Craft Fair is set 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. More than 30 vendors are participating. All items are handmade by local artisans. A raffle table will provide chances to win prizes like restaurant gift cards, tool sets, Sota Clothing gear, gift baskets, a bowling party and more. The event is at Park Community Church, 6805 Minnetonka Blvd. in St. Louis Park. There is no admission cost.

Load comments