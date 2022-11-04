The St. Louis Park Senior Program is highlighting the following activities:
• A Fall Craft Fair is set 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. More than 30 vendors are participating. All items are handmade by local artisans. A raffle table will provide chances to win prizes like restaurant gift cards, tool sets, Sota Clothing gear, gift baskets, a bowling party and more. The event is at Park Community Church, 6805 Minnetonka Blvd. in St. Louis Park. There is no admission cost.
• A New Member Coffee Tour is planned 9:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd. in St. Louis Park. The event is open to new members or individuals who are interested in learning about the St. Louis Park Senior Program. The event is conducted every second Monday of the month and includes a tour of the community center.
• The Lunch Bunch will take a trip 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, to Ed’s Kitchen, 1660 Hwy. 100 S. in St. Louis Park. Registration at least seven days in advance is required.
• The “Gentle Yoga” class will run 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays, Nov. 15, through Dec. 20 at Lenox. Taught by Annette Fragale, this class offers a way to stretch and increase flexibility, balance and strength while relaxing one’s body and mind. Gentle stretches and postures are accompanied by deep steady breathing that improves blood circulation, soothes the nervous system and increases vitality.
• The “Quartermasters in the Civil War” class is set 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. Instructor Gary Blessman leads the class at Lenox.
For more information and to register for events, call 952-928-6444. Members of the St. Louis Park Senior Program receive discounts on fees.
