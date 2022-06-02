The St. Louis Park Senior Program is highlighting the following activities:
• Instructor Tom Ryther will present “History of Journalism” 1-3:30 p.m. Monday, June 13. Ryther will take a look at early printing, radio, television and newspapers.
• Instructor Donna Tilsner will lead “Nordic Walking – the Best Walk” 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, June 14. Tilsner will demonstrate how to add poles to a walk to create a total workout. Walking poles will be provided to use during class.
• A Senior Resource Event for older adults, seniors, caregivers, family and friends is set 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, June 14. Information and resources from transportation and safety to health and housing will be available. More than 30 organizations are scheduled to attend, including the St. Louis Park Fire Department, Hennepin County, Park Nicollet and Metro Transit. All participating organizations are listed at slpcommunityed.com.
• Birthday Party in the Park will be 1-3 p.m., Wednesday, June 15. Anyone may attend this free event at which birthdays of the month are celebrated. Entertainment will be provided by Mary Franz, with her guitar and singing of movie and theater songs.
For more information and to register for events, call 952-928-6444. Members of the St. Louis Park Senior Program receive discounts on fees. Events are held at the Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd. in St. Louis Park.
