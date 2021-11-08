The St. Louis Park Senior Program is will have the following programming:
• The program offers a variety of exercise classes, including Interval Circuit training. The class will be 7-7:45 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays beginning Nov. 22. Led by instructor Cathy O’Donnell, interval training boosts the metabolism and circuit training exercises the whole body in a short period of time. All levels and abilities may attend.
• Instructor Katherine McGraw will lead Enhance Fitness, which focuses on stretching, balance, low-impact aerobics and strength training. The class will be 10:15-11:15 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with a new session running Dec. 1-29. Drop-ins may attend with a fee.
• T’ai Chi Ch’uan with instructor Rand Adams is an ancient art which teaches how to improve one’s well-being, both physically and psychologically. Scheduled for 9-10 a.m. Thursdays, it is a drop-in class with a fee.
• Instructor Kathryn McGraw teaches Zumba Gold, a dance-filled drop-in class that meets 1:30-2 p.m. Tuesdays, 1:30-2 p.m.
• Ballroom dancing is 1-3:30 p.m. Thursdays. Anyone may attend, and no partner is necessary.
For more information and to register for events, call 952-928-6444. Classes are at the Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd. in St. Louis Park. Members of the St. Louis Park Senior Program receive discounts on fees.
