The St. Louis Park Senior Program is highlighting the following:

• “History of the Minnesota Vikings Part II” will begin 10-11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6. This seven-week class with instructor Tom Rooney will cover the history of the team, which has been an NFL franchise for nearly 60 years. Participation in the Part I class is not required.

• Twin Cities newscaster Tom Ryther will present “The Unvarnished Truth of the James Gang” 1-3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6. Ryther has studied the James Gang since his childhood in Missouri. He has visited with many of the living relatives of the family as well as the James homestead and getaway sites.

For more information and to register for events, call 952-928-6444. Members of the program receive discounts on fees. Events are at the Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd. in St. Louis Park.

