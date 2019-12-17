The St. Louis Park Senior Program is highlighting these activities:
• Instructor Katherine McGraw leads “Zumba Gold” 1:30-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays. The class provides modified, low-impact moves and lets participants move to the beat at their own pace.
• “Argentine Tango for Your Health” with instructor Len Mathe is conducted 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursdays. The dance helps class members improve their balance, mobility and mental acuity. The sessions are designed for seniors as well as persons with neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s, and their caregivers.
• Instructor Rand Adams leads the class “T’ai Chi Ch’uan,” designed to improve well-being physically and psychologically. The class is offered 9-10 a.m. Thursdays with an added bonus, “T’ai Chi Bo,” 8:30-9 a.m. the same day. “T’ai Chi Bo” helps attendees exercise and practice self-defense with a hiking stick.
For more information and to register for classes, call 952-928-6444. Members of the senior program receive discounts of fees. Events are at the Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd. in St. Louis Park.
