The St. Louis Park Senior Program will host a New Member Coffee Tour 9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9.
Members of the senior group are mailed the program’s newsletter, “The Newscaster,” receive discounts or nominal fees for program activities and outings, have access to a wide variety of programs and have volunteer and leadership opportunities.
The senior program is based at the Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Boulevard. Tours of the community center occur 9:30 a.m. every second Monday of the month.
The senior program offers exercise classes at Lenox Community Center. Enhance Fitness is a class designed for senior citizens which focuses on stretching, balance, low-impact aerobics and strength training. Katherine McGraw is the instructor for this class that meets 10:20-11:20 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Drop-ins may attend.
A class combining interval training that boosts the body’s metabolism and circuit training that exercises the whole body in a short period is offered 7-7:45 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Instructor Cathy O’Donnell leads the class, which is open to participants of any level or ability.
The St. Louis Park Sunrise Rotary is supporting the St. Louis Park Senior Program with this year’s Park Passport. The $20 passport is valid Jan. 1 through May 31, 2023. It includes deals for 18 local restaurants. All proceeds go to programming. Passports are available at Lenox Community Center, Pizzeria Lucca, Muddy Paws Cheesecake or Parkway Pizza.
For more information about the senior program and to register for events, call 952-928-6444.
