The St. Louis Park Senior Program is highlighting the following:
• The “Lunch Bunch” will travel to the Choo Choo Restaurant in Loretto 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10.
• The six-week class “Drawing Without Tears Using a Camera Lucida” will begin 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Feb. 12. Instructor Judy Goebel will guide class members in using the children’s toy Camera Lucida as they learn about line, shading and blending techniques, composition and more.
• Performer Dan Newton will entertain at the next Birthday Party in the Park 1:30-3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12. “Daddy Squeeze” and his accordion will showcase romantic music from around the world.
• The original “Miss Congeniality” movie will be featured at the next Friday Films and Popcorn 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 14. “Miss Congeniality 2” will be shown Friday, Feb. 28.
The program is housed at Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd. Members receive discounts on fees. For more information and to register for events, call 952-928-6444.
