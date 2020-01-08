The St. Louis Park Senior Program is highlighting these offerings:
• The “Lunch Bunch” will visit the River Inn in Hanover 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13.
• A class about the unique animals, plants and habitats of Australia is scheduled 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd. in St. Louis Park. Instructor LeeAnn Landstrom will help participants discover the Queensland’s rain forest, the wildlife of Kangaroo Island and Tasmania, the Great Barrier Reef and more.
• Instructor Lukus Zuker with the Metropolitan Area Agency on Aging’s Senior Linkage Line will present the Annual Medicare Update 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, and again 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, March 20, at Lenox Community Center. The presentation will discuss changes in Medicare benefits and coverage, Medicare Part D coverage, the impact of the Affordable Care Act and more.
For more information and to register for events, call 952-928-6444. Members of the program receive discounts on fees.
