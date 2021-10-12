A tour and an overview of the many services, programs and activities available through the St. Louis Park Senior Program is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. every second Monday of the month at the Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd. The next meeting will be Monday, Oct. 11.

Doug Ohman, a speaker, storyteller and photographer, will teach the class “Influential Women in American History.” Part I is set 1-3 p.m. Oct. 13, at the Lenox Little Theater. Part II will be Nov. 17.

For more information and to register for classes, call 952-928-6444.Members of the St. Louis Park Senior Program receive discounts on fees.

