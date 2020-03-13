The St. Louis Park Senior Program is highlighting the following:
• A six-week oil painting class begins 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, March 24, at Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd. in St. Louis Park. Instructor Suzi McArdle will demonstrate a variety of techniques before allowing participants to work on their own projects.
• A trip to the DayTrippers Theater to see “The Bikinis” is set 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 25. The trip includes a brunch and the play.
• The next Friday Films and Popcorn movie, “St. Vincent,” will be 10 a.m. to noon March 27, at Lenox. The movie stars Melissa McCarthy and Bill Murray.
For more information and to register for events, call 952-928-6444. Members of the program receive discounts on fees.
