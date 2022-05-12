The St. Louis Park Senior Program is highlighting the following activities:

• Instructor Gary Blessman presents “Remembering When the World Was Black and White” 1-2:30 p.m. Monday, May 16.

• Learn about Nordic Walking with instructor Donna Tilsner 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, May 17. Walking poles will be available to use during the class.

• The monthly “Birthday Party in the Park” will be 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, May 18. Mary Hall will provide entertainment featuring rock ‘n’ roll from the 1950s.

• Movie archivist Bob DeFlores is presenting “Love Laughs at Andy Hardy” 1-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25. Andy Hardy, played by Mickey Rooney, comes home after two years of military service and returns to college and his girlfriend, Kay, played by Bonita Granville. He realizes he has much to learn about love.

• “Maleficent” is the next Friday Films and Popcorn feature 10 a.m. to noon Friday, May 27. Starring Angelina Jolie, Maleficent is a young woman who lives in a forest kingdom and becomes its fiercest protector.

• Instructor Sydney Bockelman, of Nice Guys Technology Company, leads the technology class “Tech Self-Defense” 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 26. The class teaches participants how to guard from online scams and other threats.

For more information and to register for events, call  952-928-6444. Events are at the Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd. Members of the St. Louis Park Senior Program receive discounts on fees.

