The St. Louis Park Senior Program is highlighting the following activities:
• Instructor Gary Blessman presents “Remembering When the World Was Black and White” 1-2:30 p.m. Monday, May 16.
• Learn about Nordic Walking with instructor Donna Tilsner 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, May 17. Walking poles will be available to use during the class.
• The monthly “Birthday Party in the Park” will be 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, May 18. Mary Hall will provide entertainment featuring rock ‘n’ roll from the 1950s.
• Movie archivist Bob DeFlores is presenting “Love Laughs at Andy Hardy” 1-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25. Andy Hardy, played by Mickey Rooney, comes home after two years of military service and returns to college and his girlfriend, Kay, played by Bonita Granville. He realizes he has much to learn about love.
• “Maleficent” is the next Friday Films and Popcorn feature 10 a.m. to noon Friday, May 27. Starring Angelina Jolie, Maleficent is a young woman who lives in a forest kingdom and becomes its fiercest protector.
• Instructor Sydney Bockelman, of Nice Guys Technology Company, leads the technology class “Tech Self-Defense” 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 26. The class teaches participants how to guard from online scams and other threats.
For more information and to register for events, call 952-928-6444. Events are at the Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd. Members of the St. Louis Park Senior Program receive discounts on fees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.