The St. Louis Park Senior Program is highlighting the following:

• Mary and  John Tillman will provide a “Lunch and Learn: Real Estate Market Q and A” 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26. Participants will learn tips for maneuvering through the real estate selling and buying process at this free class.

• The next presentation of “Movies with Bob DeFlores” is “Arsenic and Old Lace.” Scheduled 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, in the Lenox Little Theater, this film stars Cary Grant as newlywed Mortimer Brewster and Priscilla Lane as his wife. Other stars include Mortimer’s eccentric aunts, disturbed uncle and homicidal brother, all making Mortimer realize his family is even crazier than he thought.

The senior program operates out of Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd. in St. Louis Park.

For more information and to register for classes, call 952-928-6444.

