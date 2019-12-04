The St. Louis Park Senior Program is highlighting these activities:
• Historian and storyteller Doug Ohman will begin a three-part series on America’s First Ladies 1-3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd. In the first part, Ohman will share stories, photographs and memories about America’s most popular First Ladies from Martha Washington through Mary Todd Lincoln.
• Instructor Nickie Welsh will present “Intro to Twitter 101” 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Lenox. She will guide participants through the basics of one of the largest social media platforms in the world.
• The next “Birthday Party in the Park” is planned 1:30-3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Lenox. It will feature the Lenox Satin Dolls, a tap dance group. Anyone may attend.
• “Friday Films and Popcorn” will present “A Christmas Story” 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Dec. 13, at Lenox. The holiday movie follows the exploits of Ralphie Parker, who dreams of his ideal holiday gift: a Red Ryder air rifle. Children may attend with adults.
For more information and to register for events, call 952-928-6444. Members of the program receive discounts on fees.
