The St. Louis Park Senior Program is highlighting the following activies:
• The next Birthday Party in the Park will be 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. The free event is open to everyone and recognizes attendees with January and February birthdays. Barbara Lee will play guitar and tell stories.
• A trip to the Sheldon Theater at the St. James Hotel in Red Wing will feature songs with Colleen Raye and Bobby Vandell 9:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, March 24. The registration deadline is 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20. Lunch will be served at the St. James Hotel before the matinee performance of “Great Country Duets and Hits” at the theater. The trip will begin and end at Lenox Community Center.
• A Scrabble group meets 1-3:30 p.m. Mondays. Visitors may bring their own boards if they would like. Cost is $2 a day for nonmembers or $1 for members.
• Ballroom dancing is 1-3:30 p.m. Thursdays. Anyone may attend, and no partner is necessary. Live music includes polka, waltz, foxtrot and more dances. Cost is $6 for members or $9 for nonmembers.
For more information and to register for events, call 952-928-6444. Members of the St. Louis Park Senior Program receive discounts on fees. Events are held at the Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd. in St. Louis Park.
