The St. Louis Park Senior Program is highlighting the following:
• Historian and storyteller Doug Ohman will present “First Ladies Part II” 1-3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27. Ohman will share stories, photographs and memories from 1865 (Eliza Johnson) to 1933 (Eleanor Roosevelt).
• Movies with Bob DeFlores will feature “American Dance – The Greatest Tap Dancers” 1-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29. The look at great tap dancers of the past includes Bill Bojangles Robinson, Fred Astaire, Ginger Rogers, Buddy Ebsen and more. The program also includes a cartoon and other features.
Instructors Dan and Mary Tillman will present “Lunch and Learn – The Option for Affordable Senior Living” 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3. There is no cost to attend, but the senior program requests that participants call to register.
• Peggy Dokka will lead a Hardanger Seminar beginning 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4. The class is intended for participants who have taken the beginner Hardanger class and aren’t sure where to go next or have stitched Hardanger years ago and would like to pick it up again.
• Landmark Tours will provide a presentation 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5. Trips in 2020 include New England, Iceland and the Panama Canal.
• “Fun With Watercolor – The Magic of Skies” with Vera Kovakovic begins 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5.
• The next Thursday Seminar with Dan Hartman is 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, and features the Nissim de Camondo Museum in Paris.
Events are at Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd. For more information and to register for events, call 952-928-6444.Members of the program receive discounts on fees.
