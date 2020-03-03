The St. Louis Park Senior Program is highlighting the following:
• Instructors Dan and Mary Tillman will present “Lunch and Learn – The Emotional Ups and Downs of Decluttering” 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, March 16, at Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd. There is no cost, but the senior program requests registration.
• The next presentation by film consultant and archivist Bob DeFlores will be “Royal Wedding,” featuring Fred Astaire, 1-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Lenox.
• Instructor Sarah Binfet, representing Soundgate Hearing Clinic, will conduct a seminar 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Lenox. She will discuss the latest research on hearing loss, its effect on brain health, how it impacts other health conditions and how to get help. There is no cost, but the senior program requests registration.
• A free annual Medicare update will be offered 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, March 20, at Lenox. Lukus Zuker, representing Senior Linkage Line, will discuss changes in Medicare benefits, how Part D works and the impact of the Affordable Care Act.
For more information and to register for events, call 952-928-6444.
