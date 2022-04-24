The St. Louis Park Senior Program is highlighting the following activities:

• Registration is open for a trip to watch the Minnesota Twins at Target Field 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 12.

• Instructor Katherine McGraw will teach Zumba Gold 1:30-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd. in St. Louis Park. The dance-fitness class hash modified, low-impact moves for active older adults.

• Movie archivist and consultant Bob De Flores will present “Road to Morocco” 1-3:30 p.m. April 28, at Lenox Community Center. The 1942 American comedy film stars Bing Crosby, Bob Hope and Dorothy Lamour.

• Instructor Judy Goebel will teach “Beginning Crochet,” a five-week class beginning 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 4, at Lenox. Participants each will complete a dishcloth, scarf, granny square and small toy while receiving assistance selecting future projects.

• The Grand Ole Country Music Jam will be 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, at Lenox. Guitar and bass players, drummers, line dancers and singers of all ages and skill levels may attend as well as listeners.

• A three-session class called “The Assassination of President Kennedy: An In-depth Analysis” begins 4-5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at Lenox. Instructor David Yorks will help participants develop a rounded perspective regarding the many controversies surrounding the assassination. Each class will have time for questions and comments.

For more information and to register for events, call 952-928-6444. Members of the SLP Senior Program receive discounts on fees.

Load comments