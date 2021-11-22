The St. Louis Park Senior Program is highlighting the following activities:
• The “Lunch Bunch” meets in the Lenox cafeteria monthly. The next lunch will be a holiday meal noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 8. Registration is required at least seven days in advance.
• Instructor Terry Kubista will provide a presentation online and in person on the Rosslyn Chapel 1-3 p.m. Dec. 10. Built in the 15th century by John Sinclair, the Rosslyn Chapel is a building in Scotland that sprung to fame in Dan Brown’s “The DaVinci Code.”
• The Santa to a Senior program allows people to brighten a local senior citizen’s holiday. Paper ornaments with gift ideas written on them are set up in the Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd. in St. Louis Park. Participants can pick out an ornament, purchase items on the ornament, place them in a gift bag, attach the ornament and drop it off at Lenox to be delivered to a senior.
• Instructor Gary Blessman will present “Steele’s Campaign for Little Rock” 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2. It will focus on the Army of Arkansas’ mission to take the state back for the Union during the Civil War.
Events are held at the Lenox Community Center. For more information and to register for events, call 952-928-6444. Members of the St. Louis Park Senior Program receive discounts on fees.
