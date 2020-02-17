The St. Louis Park Senior Program is highlighting these activities:

• Historian and storyteller Doug Oman will present “First Ladies Part III” 1-3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd.

• Film consultant Bob DeFlores will show the comedy at “His Girl Friday” 1-3:30 p.m Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Lenox.

• The movie “Miss Congeniality 2 will be screened at Friday Films and Popcorn 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 28, at Lenox.

• A trip 9:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, will celebrate Frank Sinatra’s career with a screening of “100 Years of Sinatra” at the St. Cloud Paramount Theater. Participants will have a buffet lunch at the 400 Club Restaurant in Rockville. Then it’s on to the turn-of-the-century, historic, 700-seat theater, which was renovated in 1998.

• The next Grand Ole Country Music Jam will be 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Lenox. Musicians of all ages and skill levels may come to play their instruments, sing, line-dance or simply listen.

• Staff trained in counseling regarding Medicare and health insurance will help individuals navigate their Medicare supplement, Part D plan and more 1-3 p.m. March 4 at Lenox. Call 952-928-6443 for more information or an appointment.

Info: 952-928-6444

