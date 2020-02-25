The St. Louis Park Senior Program is highlighting the following:
• The next “Birthday Party in the Park,” which recognizes birthdays each month, will be 1:30-3 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd. Lyndon Griffin with provide entertainment involving legends and music from Ireland.
• Gary Blessman will present “Civil War – Can You Win the Battle?” 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at Lenox. This course covers major battles of the Civil War in the Eastern Theater, Western Theater and the Trans-Mississippi regions.
• Military historian Dan Hartman will presents his next Thursday Seminar, “Avignon, Home of the Popes,” 1-3 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Lenox. The lecture will discuss the move of popes from Rome in the 1200s to Avignon, France, for an 80-year period.
• “Friday Films and Popcorn” will screen “Joe Versus the Volcano” 10 a.m. to noon Friday, March 13, at Lenox.
For more information and to register for events, call 952-928-6444. Members of the program receive discounts on fees.
