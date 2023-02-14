The St. Louis Park Senior Program is highlighting the following:
• The Lunch Bunch will try food from Basil 12:30-2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd. in St. Louis Park. The event does not include travel from the community center. Registration is required at least seven days in advance, with guests choosing from eggplant Parmesan, lasagna or a tuna melt wrap for the lunch.
• The Country Music Jam Session will be 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at Lenox. Guitar and bass players, drummers, singers, and line dancers of all ages and skill levels may participate along with audience members.
• Instructor Gary Blessman will teach the class “Union General Steel’s Campaign for Little Rock” 1-2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at Lenox. This Civil War saga covers the story about how the Army of Arkansas had been given the job of taking the state back for the Union.
• The senior program is implementing a “Boosters” plan for individuals willing to remain on call to help with various activities, such as helping to set up the program’s birthday party events, assisting at a senior resource event or helping with a craft fair. Other activities could include event planning, committee work or fundraising, although volunteers would not be required to join any committees. They also would not need to do any heavy lifting and would receive badges to wear at events. Information about Boosters opportunities can be obtained by contacting Kathy Steffes at steffes.kathy@slpschools.org or by calling 952-928-6442.
For information and to register for activities, call 952-928-6444. Members of the St. Louis Park Senior Program receive discounts on fees.
