The St. Louis Park Senior Program is highlighting the following:

• The Lunch Bunch will try food from Basil 12:30-2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd. in St. Louis Park. The event does not include travel from the community center. Registration is required at least seven days in advance, with guests choosing from eggplant Parmesan, lasagna or a tuna melt wrap for the lunch.

