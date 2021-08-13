The St. Louis Park Senior Program under the direction of Adult Services Supervisor Angie Martinez Grande published a booklet called “Life in the Time of COVID.”
This booklet captures the memories of many St. Louis Park residents during the past year. The Estates at St. Louis Park, The Glenn Hopkins and Global Pointe Senior Living assisted with the effort.
St. Louis Park Public Schools Superintendent Astein Osei, Mayor Jake Spano, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, teachers, older adults and residents of senior residences and nursing homes provided their thoughts.
Martinez Grande said Lenox Community Center typically hosts an open house each year but has been unable to do so during the pandemic.
“This booklet is a way for us to reconnect with our neighbors and community and share the events from the past year,” Martinez Grande said.
The booklet is available for $5 at Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd. in St. Louis Park Proceeds support the St. Louis Park Senior Program.
Info: 952-928-6444
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.