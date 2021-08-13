St. Louis Park Senior Program captures pandemic memories in booklet - 1

The St. Louis Park Senior Program under the direction of Adult Services Supervisor Angie Martinez Grande published a booklet called “Life in the Time of COVID.”

This booklet captures the memories of many St. Louis Park residents during the past year. The Estates at St. Louis Park, The Glenn Hopkins and Global Pointe Senior Living assisted with the effort.

St. Louis Park Public Schools Superintendent Astein Osei, Mayor Jake Spano, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, teachers, older adults and residents of senior residences and nursing homes provided their thoughts.

Martinez Grande said Lenox Community Center typically hosts an open house each year but has been unable to do so during the pandemic.

“This booklet is a way for us to reconnect with our neighbors and community and share the events from the past year,” Martinez Grande said.

The booklet is available for $5 at Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd. in St. Louis Park Proceeds support the St. Louis Park Senior Program.

Info: 952-928-6444

