St. Louis Park is seeking a project that would replace PLACE’s abandoned Via Luna project.
The St. Louis Park Economic Development Authority is requesting proposals to redevelop the METRO Green Line Extension/Southwest Light Rail Transit Wooddale Avenue Station Site, 5950 W. 36th St.
The 1.6-acre site is near state highways, a regional trail, bus transit and the light rail line that is under construction.
The EDA is seeking a development team to construct a mixed-use, transit-oriented development on the site that includes significant affordable housing. The request for proposal and its attachments are available at stlouispark.org/business/swlrt-wooddale-avenue-station-redevelopment-site.
Developers intending to submit a response to may notify Mara Strand at mstrand@stlouispark.org no later than Friday, Sept. 11, in order to receive any changes or clarifications to the request for proposal. Proposals are due in city offices by 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9.
PLACE, a Minneapolis-based nonprofit, had previously planned to build the Via Luna project with housing and a hotel on the northeast corner of Wooddale Avenue and West 36th Street, on the south side of the light rail corridor. However, that project has been scrapped amid financial problems. PLACE’s Via Sol project, with residential and commercial property, is under construction north of the light rail line.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.