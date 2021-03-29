St. Louis Park is seeking musicians for summer open mic nights.
The deadline to register is Friday, April 2.
The city will provide sound production. Dates are available 7-8 p.m. Thursdays June 17 through Aug. 19. One performer will be allowed per date. All performance groups and individuals must book a performance date with Lisa Abernathy at 952-924-2539.
